Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 5,608 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 482.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 784.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 281.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $14.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48.

