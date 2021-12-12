Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of News by 1.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of News by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of News by 2.1% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. News Co. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.