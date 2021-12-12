Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $418,000 Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,803 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 212,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 51,255 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 110,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.53.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXLC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

