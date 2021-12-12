Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 77.0% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 904,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.10 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

