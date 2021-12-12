Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,022,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,811,000 after acquiring an additional 189,750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,742 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 446.1% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 206,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after acquiring an additional 22,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY opened at $173.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.25 and its 200-day moving average is $157.92. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.74 and a fifty-two week high of $175.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

