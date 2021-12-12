Kevin Rendino Acquires 3,703 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,957.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Kevin Rendino acquired 10,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Kevin Rendino acquired 4,569 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $33,901.98.

On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino bought 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $294.40.

On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino acquired 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $28,770.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $8.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TURN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 142,424 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

