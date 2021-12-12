KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for LTC Properties in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. LTC Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 148.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 99.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 348,592 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LTC Properties by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 127,927 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in LTC Properties by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 124,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1,627.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 100,260 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

