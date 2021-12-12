Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kirby were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 383.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 101.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 26.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

In other news, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $71,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KEX opened at $57.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.49. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.