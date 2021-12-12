KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Position Boosted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR opened at $75.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.66. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

