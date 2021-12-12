Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years.

KNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $60.96 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

