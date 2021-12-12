Krilogy Financial LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $176.73 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.45 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.33 and its 200 day moving average is $174.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.