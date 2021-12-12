Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

