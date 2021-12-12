Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $432.85 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $333.77 and a twelve month high of $435.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.87 and a 200 day moving average of $407.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

