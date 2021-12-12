Kuende Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 62.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Kuende coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kuende has a total market cap of $135,104.53 and $74.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kuende has traded 75.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuende alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00040092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Kuende Coin Profile

Kuende is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.