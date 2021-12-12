KUN (KUN) Market Cap Hits $24,017.45

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 12th. One KUN coin can now be bought for $12.01 or 0.00024099 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KUN has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. KUN has a total market cap of $24,017.45 and $1,673.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.22 or 0.08055789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00079172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,737.54 or 0.99813840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002769 BTC.

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

