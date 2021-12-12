Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) versus Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Critical Survey

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lattice Semiconductor and Everspin Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 4 6 0 2.60 Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00

Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $75.71, suggesting a potential downside of 1.94%. Everspin Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 17.34% 22.26% 12.60% Everspin Technologies -1.95% -4.80% -2.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Everspin Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $408.12 million 25.91 $47.39 million $0.58 133.12 Everspin Technologies $42.03 million 5.09 -$8.51 million ($0.05) -218.36

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Everspin Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets. The company was founded in 1983 by Samir Palnitkar and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

