LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €158.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($177.53) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.60 ($181.57) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($171.91) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €144.15 ($161.96).

FRA:LEG opened at €121.70 ($136.74) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($110.67). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €127.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €127.53.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

