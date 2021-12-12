Legacy Bridge LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.88. The firm has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

