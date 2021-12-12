Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

NYSE:XOM opened at $63.01 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $266.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

