Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.5% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

