Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 114.4% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

