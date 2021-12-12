Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 61,002 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,002 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 7.2% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.

