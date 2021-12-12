Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,609 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $266.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.64. The firm has a market cap of $262.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.98, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

