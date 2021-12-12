Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.12.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $210.89 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.