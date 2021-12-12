Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Leidos has raised its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Leidos has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Leidos to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average of $98.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos has a 12-month low of $87.45 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leidos stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Leidos worth $66,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

