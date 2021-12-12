Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,516 shares of company stock worth $4,643,680. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $192,732,000 after acquiring an additional 771,432 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $133,342,000 after buying an additional 869,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after buying an additional 1,971,746 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $92,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $71,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

