Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 2.5% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $169.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $171.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.62 and its 200-day moving average is $149.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

