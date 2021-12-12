Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $821,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after buying an additional 324,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $432.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.87 and a 200-day moving average of $407.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $333.77 and a 52-week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

