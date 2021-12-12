Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $217,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

LIT stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.80 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average of $82.12.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

