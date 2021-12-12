Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) to post $6.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.10 million and the highest is $7.95 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year sales of $8.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 million to $10.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $57.06 million, with estimates ranging from $41.60 million to $68.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Li-Cycle.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Shares of LICY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. 666,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,432. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.