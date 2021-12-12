Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Lowered to $172.00 at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.00.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $149.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.50. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $142.63 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after purchasing an additional 736,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,222,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 646,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.