Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 1.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LIN opened at $334.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $171.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

