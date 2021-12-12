Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Lingo Media Co. (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Lingo Media shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Lingo Media had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Lingo Media Corp. engages in the development and marketing of English language learning products and services. It operates through the following segments: Online English Language Learning, Print-Based English Language Learning, and Head Office. The Online English Language Learning segment operates under ELL Technologies, a global web-based educational technology language learning, training, and assessment company.

