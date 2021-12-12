Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($2.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.14.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $111.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,478,000 after buying an additional 61,421 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,573,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,918,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

