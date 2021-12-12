loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives $16.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LDI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 555,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,853,010.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth $85,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth $87,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LDI opened at $4.71 on Thursday. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

