Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of L opened at C$99.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$93.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$85.60. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$60.86 and a 12 month high of C$99.77.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.9600004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total transaction of C$490,773.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$577,541.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cfra cut shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.50.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

