Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0558 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $444,392.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,883,256 coins and its circulating supply is 22,807,830 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

