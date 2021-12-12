Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 28.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

LOGI stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $76.70 and a one year high of $140.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.79.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

