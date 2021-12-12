Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) versus TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Financial Survey

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.7% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TMC the metals and Lomiko Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.36 million ($0.01) -7.50

Volatility & Risk

TMC the metals has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48% Lomiko Metals N/A -51.79% -48.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TMC the metals and Lomiko Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00

TMC the metals presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.92%. Lomiko Metals has a consensus price target of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 313.33%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than TMC the metals.

Summary

Lomiko Metals beats TMC the metals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

