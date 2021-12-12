Lossless (LSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.15 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001431 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $25.15 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lossless has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.19 or 0.08101726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00079045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,978.80 or 0.99822376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002702 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.