Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.73

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.73 and last traded at $76.70, with a volume of 9583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.66.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.13.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $248,581,000 after purchasing an additional 161,376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $220,482,000 after acquiring an additional 246,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $177,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $158,486,000 after acquiring an additional 505,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $133,286,000 after acquiring an additional 628,881 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.