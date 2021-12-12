Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after acquiring an additional 616,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $261.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $261.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.