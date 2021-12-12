Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after buying an additional 818,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after buying an additional 616,811 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.71.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $261.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $261.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

