Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LVLU opened at $12.47 on Friday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

A number of research firms have commented on LVLU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

