Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,961 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,747 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,380 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,327,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 678,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,654,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $97,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $100.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.50. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

