MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $137,916.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,800 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $137,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Donghyun Thomas Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 642 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $50,640.96.

On Thursday, November 11th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,200 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $303,198.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,220 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $92,512.60.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $37,927.96.

MTSI opened at $76.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,737,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 111,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

