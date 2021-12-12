Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings of ($1.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth $70,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth $92,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGS traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $168.67. 97,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,971. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.86 and its 200-day moving average is $177.24. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,533.22 and a beta of 0.93. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.