MaidSafeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $162.10 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $162.10 million and approximately $323,446.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00058358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,091.48 or 0.08185899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00080102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,098.10 or 1.00232251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00056907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002696 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

