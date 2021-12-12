Mainz Biomed B.V.’s (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 15th

Mainz Biomed B.V.’s (NASDAQ:MYNZ) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 15th. Mainz Biomed B.V. had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MYNZ opened at $9.93 on Friday. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

About Mainz Biomed B.V.

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive, and easy-to-use early detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. Mainz Biomed N.V. is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

