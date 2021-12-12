Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.02

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.02 and traded as high as C$28.97. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$28.79, with a volume of 240,364 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on MFI shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.76.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

